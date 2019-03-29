Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Secretary-General Hails Former Special Representative Peter Sutherland as Trusted Ally, Fearless Advocate for World's Most Vulnerable People

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 02:47pm EDT

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres' video message to the memorial event in honour of Peter Sutherland, in Dublin today:

It is my honour to pay tribute to Peter Sutherland. As Special Representative of the Secretary-General for International Migration for more than a decade, he rendered indispensable service to the United Nations and the world.

His unique and ardent voice contributed to the efforts - which succeeded after his passing - to adopt a landmark Global Compact on Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration. He helped ensure that the interests of migrants and refugees were reflected in the Sustainable Development Goals. And he was a key supporter of the International Organization for Migration joining the UN family.

I remember working with Peter when I was UN High Commissioner for Refugees. He was a tireless ally in addressing the challenges of human mobility and forced displacement. And he was a fearless advocate for some of the world's most vulnerable people.

He is missed.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 18:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:10pWall Street rises on trade hopes, set to end quarter on high note
RE
03:10pDollar lifted by sterling's fall on Brexit deal defeat
RE
03:10pDollar lifted by sterling's fall on Brexit deal defeat
RE
03:10pBrazil's Leader Is Tripped Up by His Own Resolve
DJ
03:09pWhite House's Kudlow says U.S.-China trade talks making headway
RE
03:07pWhite House Economic Adviser Says Fed Should Cut Rates
DJ
02:57pSterling up 0.5 percent on Sun report of growing support for PM May's deal
RE
02:57pPound set for weakest month in five after Brexit deal defeated again
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : fined £34m by City watchdog
2DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED : AstraZeneca pays up to $6.9 billion in Daiichi Sankyo cancer deal
3HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares fly off the shelves as turnaround strategy shows promise
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Electronic Stock-Trading Venture Unveiled
5AIRBUS SE : REGULATORS KNEW BEFORE CRASHES THAT 737 MAX TRIM CONTROL WAS CONFUSING IN SOME CONDITIONS: documen..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About