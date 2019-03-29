ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Secretary-General Hails Former Special Representative Peter Sutherland as Trusted Ally, Fearless Advocate for World's Most Vulnerable People

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres' video message to the memorial event in honour of Peter Sutherland, in Dublin today:
It is my honour to pay tribute to Peter Sutherland. As Special Representative of the Secretary-General for International Migration for more than a decade, he rendered indispensable service to the United Nations and the world.
His unique and ardent voice contributed to the efforts - which succeeded after his passing - to adopt a landmark Global Compact on Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration. He helped ensure that the interests of migrants and refugees were reflected in the Sustainable Development Goals. And he was a key supporter of the International Organization for Migration joining the UN family.
I remember working with Peter when I was UN High Commissioner for Refugees. He was a tireless ally in addressing the challenges of human mobility and forced displacement. And he was a fearless advocate for some of the world's most vulnerable people.
He is missed.
