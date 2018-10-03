Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Secretary-General Hails Spirit of Peace, Tolerance Ecumenism Present in Golden Temple, India’s Holiest Shrine to Sikh Religion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 07:23pm CEST

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres' comments at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India, today:

I want to express my deep respect for the religion of the Sikh people and this wonderful Golden Temple, in which the spirit of peace, tolerance and ecumenism is present. I prayed here as a Catholic but all people, from all religions in the world, can pray in this holy place.

There are unfortunately not many temples in the world where this is possible, and this makes me feel very happy to be here and very proud to be invited. And, at the same time, it increases my admiration for the Sikh communities everywhere: the Sikh community in India, the Sikh community in my part of the world, in Europe, in North America, everywhere where Sikhs are contributing to the development of our world.

I want to express to my hosts my deep gratitude and wish you all the best ‑ to the wonderful practice that the Golden Temple represents, receiving everybody, sharing with everybody the food, but, more than the food, sharing this wonderful spirit of peace, of harmony, of understanding that we badly need in today's world.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 17:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:30pCleveland Fed President Warns Against Rolling Back Post-Crisis Regulatory Reforms
DJ
08:23pTreasury Yields Rise to Multiyear Highs After Strong Data
DJ
08:21pFederal Reserve Floats Proposal to Modernize Its Payments System
DJ
08:03pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Wins Trial against Fraudster in Futures Markets
PU
08:01pAttend FXCM South Africa’s Free Full Day Bitcoin and Forex Open House Trading Conference
GL
07:50pCenTex Hosting integrates Ezeelogin SSH Security Jump Server Solution to secure its server infrastructure
SE
07:48pEXCLUSIVE : Saudi Arabia, Russia agreed in Sept to lift oil output, told U.S.
RE
07:33pHonda to invest $2.75 billion in GM's Cruise self-driving unit
RE
07:31pHonda to invest $2.75 billion in GM's Cruise self-driving unit
RE
07:30pHonda to invest $2.75 billion in GM's Cruise self-driving unit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Tesco shares suffer as pressures abroad overshadow UK growth
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Cash Fears Rise, Rating Falls
3NORSK HYDRO : NORSK HYDRO: Alunorte announces full curtailment of its operations (Oct 3, 2018)
4SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Strong Swedish investor interest leads to two IFC green bond issues in less than one wee..
5ALPHA BANK SA : Piraeus Bank says debt plan on track as shares drop 30 percent

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.