Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Secretary-General Marks Sir Brian Urquhart's 100th Birthday, Hailing Former Official as Stalwart Servant of ‘We the Peoples'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 01:36pm EST

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres' message for the 100th birthday of Sir Brian Urquhart:

I join legions of admirers across the world in wishing Sir Brian Urquhart, the legendary long-time United Nations official, a very happy 100th birthday.

Sir Brian's imprint on the United Nations has been as profound as that of anyone in the Organization's history. As one of the Organization's earliest employees, he set the standard for the international civil service - principled, dedicated, impartial.

As an aide to Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld, he helped to define the UN's scope of action in addressing armed conflict and other global challenges. And as a close associate of Ralph Bunche, an illustrious figure in his own right, Sir Brian helped to establish and then propel international peacekeeping into wide-ranging use as a flagship United Nations activity.

Sir Brian's commitment to peace was forged in part during the Second World War, where he was among the Allied soldiers present shortly after the liberation of the Bergen-Belsen death camp. Across the decades, in service to several of my predecessors, he was at the centre of formative global events, from the Congo to the Middle East. He also wrote extensively about international affairs, definitive biographies of Hammarskjöld and Bunche, as well as highly engaging and insightful sketches of major figures with whom he dealt over the years, prepared for the UN website.

With warmth, generosity and encouragement, Sir Brian has been an inspirational figure for United Nations staff and countless young people as they pursued their careers. His memoir, A Life in Peace and War, should be required reading for all who work for the United Nations and for all who wish to understand the Organization's work. Writing in it about the earliest days of his career, Sir Brian noted that 'we were all optimists… who believed in the possibility of organizing a peaceful and just world'.

Sir Brian maintained that optimism across his life, shaping the United Nations and history itself. As we mark this milestone, we are grateful for his brilliant and incomparable contributions as a stalwart servant of 'we the peoples'.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 18:35:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:59pU.S. Economy Grew 2.6% in the Fourth Quarter - 2nd Update
DJ
01:57pTrump, North Korea's Kim End Nuclear Summit -2-
DJ
01:57pTrump, North Korea's Kim End Nuclear Summit Without Agreement -- 5th Update
DJ
01:56pStocks fall on China economic weakness, tempered trade hopes
RE
01:56pEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : The EU Bank boosts its support to Jordan
PU
01:55pNew York City Innovation Collective Invites Tech Leaders to The NYC Tech Bubble Burst’ Event on February 28
SE
01:53pU.S. economic growth in 2018 misses Trump's 3 percent target
RE
01:46pU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | FEBRUARY 28, 2019 U.S. Census Bureau Releases Revised Economic Indicator Calendar The U.S. Census Bureau announced updates to the 2019 economic indicator release schedule for the November and December statistical months.
PU
01:43pUber, Lyft to offer some drivers shares in stock market listing
RE
01:42pHuawei units plead not guilty to U.S. trade secret theft
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ENGIE : ENGIE : Profit Fell in 2018, Hit by Impairments
2ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev predicts strong growth after solid end to 2018
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BAT remains confident of growth despite regulatory risk
4ABB LTD : ABB 4Q Profit Dropped Despite Orders Rising
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Carmaker Aston Martin's adjusted pre-tax ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.