ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Secretary-General Reiterates Strong Condemnation of Jammu and Kashmir Terrorist Attack, Urging India, Pakistan to Exercise Maximum Restraint

02/20/2019 | 02:29pm EST

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General has been following with great concern the situation in South Asia. He reiterates his strong condemnation of the terrorist attack against Indian security forces in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on 14 February and subsequent violence.

It is essential that there be accountability under international law and the perpetrators of terrorist acts be brought swiftly to justice.

At the same time, the Secretary-General urgently appeals to the Governments of both India and Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint to ensure the situation does not further deteriorate.

It is the belief of the Secretary-General that all difficult challenges can be resolved peacefully and satisfactorily through meaningful mutual engagement.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 19:28:04 UTC
