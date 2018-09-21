ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Secretary-General Saddened by Deadly Ferry Disaster in United Republic of Tanzania

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is saddened by reports that scores of people have died, many others have been injured and dozens are missing after a passenger ferry capsized on Lake Victoria, in Ukerewe district, in Mwanza, United Republic of Tanzania, on 20 September.

The Secretary-General extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the Government and people of the United Republic of Tanzania and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

The United Nations expresses its solidarity with the United Republic of Tanzania during this difficult time and stands ready to support as required.