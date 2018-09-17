Log in
ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Secretary-General, Saddened by Loss of Life as Typhoon Mangkhut Hits Philippines, Says In-Country United Nations System Working to Support Government-Led Response

09/17/2018 | 09:23pm CEST

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is saddened by the reports of loss of life and extensive destruction caused by Typhoon Mangkhut in the Philippines and wishes to extend his condolences to the families of the victims. The Secretary-General commends the leadership of the national and provincial authorities for their preparedness efforts and response to the needs of the affected communities. The United Nations system in-country is already working to support the Government-led response efforts and stands ready to scale up assistance as requested.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 19:22:04 UTC
