ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack in Somalia

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:
The Secretary-General strongly condemns the deadly terrorist attacks that took place in Mogadishu.
The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families and friends of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to those injured. He commends the response of the Somali emergency services to the bombings.
The Secretary-General trusts that Somalis will not be deterred by such violence from pursuing a peaceful and prosperous future. He reiterates the support and solidarity of the United Nations with the people and Federal Government of Somalia in this endeavour.
Disclaimer
ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 23:48:02 UTC