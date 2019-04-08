Log in
ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Secretary-General Urges Utmost Restraint as Protests Continue in Sudan

04/08/2019 | 03:03pm EDT

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is following closely the demonstrations in Sudan. He appeals to all actors to exercise utmost restraint and avoid violence. He calls for full respect for human rights, including the freedom of assembly, the freedom of expression and the release of detained protestors. He further calls on the Government of Sudan to create a conducive environment for a solution to the current situation and to promote an inclusive dialogue.

The Secretary-General affirms that the United Nations stands ready to support any efforts agreed by the Sudanese to peacefully resolve the current crisis.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 19:02:11 UTC
