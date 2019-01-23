Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Secretary-General Urges Vigilance Against Resurgent Anti-Semitism, Citing Dwindling Numbers of Holocaust Survivors in Message for International Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 12:34pm EST

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres' message on the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust, observed on 27 January:

Today we honour the memory of the 6 million Jews who perished in the Holocaust - and the many other victims of unprecedented, calculated cruelty and horror.

This year's observance falls amid an alarming increase in anti-Semitism. From a deadly assault on a synagogue in the United States to the desecration of Jewish cemeteries in Europe, this centuries-old hatred is not only still strong, it is getting worse.

We see the proliferation of neo-Nazi groups and attempts to rewrite history and distort the facts of the Holocaust. We see bigotry moving at lightning speed across the Internet.

As the Second World War recedes in time, and the number of Holocaust survivors dwindles, it falls to us to be ever vigilant. And as the former Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom, Jonathan Sacks, so memorably said: 'The hate that begins with Jews never ends with Jews.'

Indeed, we see intolerance entering mainstream politics - targeting minorities, Muslims, migrants and refugees, and exploiting the anger and anxiety of a changing world. Now more than ever, let us unite in the fight for universal values and build a world of equality for all.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 17:33:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:05pDespite 60 percent support, Canada's Husky scrapped MEG oil merger
RE
01:02pChina says it can achieve sustainable economic growth
RE
12:59pBRIDGESTONE GOLF : New TOUR B XW-1 Wedges Deliver Buttery-Soft Feel and Enhanced Spin Greenside
PU
12:48pU.S. Government Bonds Fall as Sentiment Improves
DJ
12:45pCURRENCIES : Dollar Continues Slide As Risk Appetite Sours
DJ
12:40pStocks turn lower on U.S. shutdown, growth, trade worries
RE
12:37pFrance aware of Huawei risks, will act when times comes - minister
RE
12:35pApollo Global to buy packaging group RPC for 3.3 billion pounds
RE
12:34pWORLD BANK : Sri Lanka and World Bank Partner to Improve Healthcare Services
PU
12:34pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Education ‘an Engine for Poverty Eradication, Force for Peace', Says Secretary-General in Message Marking International Day
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : shares crash as risky mortgage bets raise cash call fears
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
3WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
4ANTOFAGASTA : ANTOFAGASTA : Copper, Gold Production Hit Top of Guidance in 2018
5BAIDU : BAIDU : China's Baidu pledges to improve search service after complaint

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.