ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Secretary-General Video Message Urges ‘Zero Tolerance’ for Famine, Hunger at Event on Breaking Cycle between Conflict, Food Insecurity

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres' video message to the high-level event 'Breaking the cycle between conflict and hunger - working towards sustainable peace and food security', in New York today:

I am pleased to address this high-level event focused on breaking the cycle between conflict and hunger.

Last year, 124 million people faced acute food insecurity. For 60 per cent of them, conflict was the main reason.

This May, the Security Council unanimously condemned the starving of civilians as a method of warfare and reminded all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law.

It is time to translate commitments into action. We must show leadership and political will to prevent crises and respond to them. Let us show zero tolerance for famine and hunger.

Peace and the restoration of livelihoods is the only way to ensure global food security.