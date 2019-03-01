Log in
ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Secretary-General Welcomes Agreement by Rival Parties in Libya on Need to Hold General Elections, Foster Unity

03/01/2019 | 05:14pm EST

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the 27 February meeting in the United Arab Emirates, convened by his Special Representative for Libya, Ghassan Salamé, between the Prime Minister of Libya and President of the Presidency Council of the Government of National Accord, Faiez Serraj, and the Commander of the Libyan National Army, Khalifa Haftar.

The Secretary-General commends both parties on the progress made, in particular the agreement on the need to end the transitional stages in Libya through the holding of general elections, and also the commitment to maintain stability in the country and unify its institutions.

The Secretary-General hopes further progress can be achieved on the basis of what has already been agreed upon, with the support of the international community.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 22:13:08 UTC
