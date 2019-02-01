ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Secretary-General Welcomes Formation of New Government in Lebanon

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement of the formation of a new Government of Lebanon. He congratulates Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Lebanon's political leadership.

The Secretary-General looks forward to working closely with the new Government to continue to address urgent political, security, humanitarian and economic challenges, including in the follow-up to the international conferences of support to Lebanon held last year.

The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to support Lebanon's strengthening of its sovereignty, stability and political independence in accordance with the Taif Accord and the Baabda Declaration, and its effective implementation of Security Council resolutions 1701 (2006), 1559 (2004) and other relevant resolutions which remain essential to the stability of Lebanon and the region.