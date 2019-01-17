ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Secretary-General Welcomes Ministerial Meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the meeting between the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Elmar Mammadyarov, and the Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, held on 16 January in Paris under the auspices of the Co-Chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group.

The Secretary-General appreciates the continued commitment of the sides to finding a negotiated and peaceful solution to the long-standing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and particularly welcomed the Ministers' agreement on the need to take concrete measures to prepare the populations for peace.

The Secretary-General reiterates the full support of the United Nations for the important mediation efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group.