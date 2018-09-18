Log in
ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Secretary-General, in Message for Science Literacy Event, Pledges Continued Support to Create Critical Mass of Researchers, Engineers throughout Developing World

09/18/2018 | 01:18am CEST

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres' message to the World Conference on Science Literacy, in Beijing today:

It is a pleasure to greet the World Conference on Science Literacy. Science, technology and innovation are crucial for addressing the challenges of our time, from climate change and food security to healthcare and protecting the planet.

However, many countries and regions have limited access to the benefits generated by science, owing mainly to poverty, lack of quality education and the digital divide. As we strive to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, we must do more not only to harness science for good, but to advance science literacy.

In that spirit, I thank the China Association for Science and Technology and the World Federation of Engineering Organizations for organizing this event.

The United Nations, including through the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), will continue its efforts to support developing countries in building a critical mass of scientists, researchers and engineers, with a focus on young people, and in particular, young women who are often held back owing to negative stereotypes and cultural barriers.

Science literacy opens the door to progress. Thank you for your commitment to this important work. Please accept my best wishes for a fruitful gathering.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 23:17:07 UTC
