ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Security Council 2048 Committee Holds Informal Consultations to Consider Secretary-General’s Progress Report on Guinea-Bissau

Security Council 2048 Committee Holds Informal Consultations to Consider Secretary-General's Progress Report on Guinea-Bissau

10/12/2018 | 12:08am CEST

On 31 August 2018, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2048 (2012) concerning Guinea-Bissau held informal consultations to consider the Secretary-General's report on progress made with regards to stabilization and restoration of constitutional order in Guinea-Bissau (document S/2018/791), submitted pursuant paragraph 28 of resolution 2404 (2018).

Kelvin Ong, Chief of the Security Council Subsidiary Bodies in the Security Council Affairs Division, provided an overview of the key findings and recommendations detailed in the report. David McLachlan-Karr, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Guinea-Bissau (UNIOGBIS), also joined the meeting via teleconference from Bissau to provide an update on the situation in the country.

The Committee was informed that the recommendations presented last year by the Secretary-General in his report remained valid.

The Committee was also informed that there were encouraging signs of progress towards the resolution of the political and institutional impasse in Guinea-Bissau and the implementation of the Conakry Agreement.

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 11 October 2018
