ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Security Council 2140 Committee Considers Final Report of Expert Panel

01/25/2019 | 05:59pm EST

On 18 January 2019, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2140 (2014) held informal consultations to consider the final report of the Panel of Experts, submitted in accordance with paragraph 6 of resolution 2402 (2018).

The Committee heard a presentation by the Panel of Experts. The presentation was followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and the Panel.

Subsequently, the Committee discussed the nine recommendations contained in the final report and will be considering follow-up actions on the six recommendations that were addressed to the Committee.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 22:58:02 UTC
