ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Security Council 2374 Committee Hears Briefing by Acting Special Representative of INTERPOL to United Nations

On 12 September 2018, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2374 (2017) concerning Mali held informal consultations to hear a briefing by the Acting Special Representative of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) to the United Nations.

During the meeting, the Acting Special Representative of INTERPOL provided an overview on the modalities of cooperation that could be available between INTERPOL, the Committee and the Panel of Experts, including the issuance of United Nations Security Council‑INTERPOL Special Notices in the event that individuals are designated by the Committee.