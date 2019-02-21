ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Security Council Committee on Somalia Meets with Panel of Experts

Log in
Security Council Committee on Somalia Meets with Panel of Experts

02/21/2019

On 1 February 2019, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolution 751 (1992) concerning Somalia held its first informal consultations of the year to meet with the Panel of Experts on Somalia established by resolution 2444 (2018).

The Committee heard a presentation by the Panel of Experts of its areas of focus in the new mandate. The presentation was followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and the Panel.

Committee members expressed support for the work to be undertaken by the Panel going forward, as well as for the Panel's approach as reflected in its stated commitment to building a cooperative and constructive working relationship with the Federal Government of Somalia, and underlined the importance of this relationship improving further and strengthening in the future.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 23:19:10 UTC
