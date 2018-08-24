ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Security Council Press Statement on Mali

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Karen Pierce (United Kingdom):

The members of the Security Council welcomed the publication of the final results of the presidential elections in Mali.

The members of the Security Council congratulated the people and Government of Mali for the generally peaceful conduct of the 29 July 2018 and 12 August 2018 elections, despite challenging security conditions and limited reports of violence in some areas. They commended the Malian authorities for the preparation, conduct and conclusion of these elections, within the constitutional framework.

The members of the Security Council commended the Special Representative of the Secretary‑General in Mali and Head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) for his good offices throughout the electoral process, including in support of a constructive dialogue between the Government, the Opposition and all relevant stakeholders on the modalities of the elections, in coordination with the representatives of the international community based in Bamako. They further commended all domestic, regional and international election observation missions, including those of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union and the European Union, for their positive contributions to the electoral process, as well as to MINUSMA for its continued technical, logistical and security assistance to the Government of Mali through the electoral process.

The members of the Security Council called upon all Malians to unite their efforts and work together to promote sustainable peace and tackle the security and development challenges facing Mali. They expressed their intention to continue to work with the people and Government of Mali in support of inclusive and lasting peace and security throughout the country. They recalled the provisions of resolution 2423 (2018) encouraging the swift conclusion of a 'Pact for Peace' between the Government of Mali and the United Nations, with the support of the members of the international mediation, with the overall objectives to accelerate the implementation of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali, contribute to the stabilization of Mali and strengthen the coherence of international efforts in Mali, with the support of MINUSMA, on the basis of mutual commitments by all actors involved.

The members of the Security Council stressed the absolute urgency for the Government of Mali, the Plateforme coalition of armed groups and the Coordination des Mouvements de l'Azawad coalition of armed groups to take unprecedented steps to fully and expeditiously deliver on their remaining obligations in the Agreement. They recalled the provisions of resolution 2423 (2018) requesting the Secretary-General to report 6 months after the presidential inauguration on progress in the implementation of the Agreement and expressing their intent, in the absence of significant progress, to request the Secretary-General to provide options for potential significant adaptation of MINUSMA after the expiration of its current mandate.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Mali. They underlined that lasting peace and security in the Sahel region will not be achieved without full, effective and inclusive implementation of the Agreement.