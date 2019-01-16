ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Security Council Press Statement on Mali

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President José Singer Weisinger (Dominican Republic):

The members of the Security Council were briefed on 16 January 2019 by the Assistant Secretary-General for Africa, Bintou Keita, on the situation in Mali.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the recent positive steps achieved in the implementation of the Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in Mali, including through: the establishment of 10 district-level interim administrations in the Kidal, Ménaka and Timbuktu regions; the launch of an accelerated disarmament, demobilization, reintegration and integration process for 1,423 combatants; the holding of a second high-level meeting on the implementation of the defence and security pillar of the Agreement, which allowed further progress towards the definition of a common vision on the reconstituted Malian defence and security forces, the establishment of a regional territorial police force and of anti-terror special units, and the modalities of conduct of the disarmament, demobilization, reintegration and integration and of the security sector reform processes; as well as the establishment of a working group on the participation of women in the peace process, under the leadership of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

The members of the Security Council commended the Malian parties for the establishment of a weekly coordination framework between representatives of the Government of Mali, the Plateforme coalition of armed groups and the Coordination des Mouvements de l'Azawad coalition of armed groups, under the authority of the Minister for Social Cohesion, Peace and National Reconciliation. They welcomed the mobilization of the Prime Minister in support to the implementation of the Agreement. They called upon all Malian stakeholders to unite their efforts following President [Ibrahim Boubacar] Keïta's re-election and work together to promote sustainable peace, human rights, and tackle the security and development challenges facing Mali.

The members of the Security Council expressed a significant sense of impatience with parties over the persistent delays in the full implementation of key provisions of the Agreement. They urged the Government of Mali and the Plateforme and Coordination armed groups to take immediate and concrete action to effectively implement the remaining key provisions of the Agreement referenced in paragraph 4 of resolution 2423 (2018) which have not yet been implemented.

The members of the Security Council recalled the provisions of resolution 2423 (2018) requesting the Secretary-General to report 6 months after the presidential inauguration on progress in the implementation of the Agreement and expressing the intent of the Security Council, in the absence of significant progress, to request the Secretary-General to provide options for potential significant adaptation of MINUSMA after the expiration of its current mandate. They further recalled the provisions of resolution 2423 (2018) expressing the intention of the Security Council to follow closely the timely implementation of the road map adopted on 22 March 2018 and to respond with measures pursuant to resolution 2374 (2017) should the parties not implement the agreed-upon commitments within the announced timeframe. They recalled, in this context, the listing decision of 20 December 2018 of the 2374 Sanctions Committee. They stressed that all parties to the Agreement share the primary responsibility to make steadfast progress in its implementation.

The members of the Security Council expressed growing concerns about the continued deterioration of the security situation in central Mali. They strongly condemned the continued attacks, including terrorist attacks, against civilians, representatives from local, regional and State institutions, as well as national, international and United Nations security forces. They further strongly condemned the recent surge in intercommunal violence which has led to the loss of numerous innocent lives. They urged Malian authorities to ensure that those responsible for crimes involving violations and abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law are held accountable and brought to justice without undue delay.

The members of the Security Council underlined that stabilization of the situation in central Mali requires a fully integrated plan encompassing simultaneous pursuit of progress on security, governance, development, reconciliation, as well as protection and promotion of human rights. They welcomed the measures taken by the Government of Mali to implement its comprehensive plan to re-establish State presence in Central Mali (Plan de sécurisation intégrée des regions du Centre - PSIRC). They highlighted the importance of the provision of basic services for all, including the reopening of schools. They took positive note of the recent visits of President Keïta and of the Prime Minister in the Mopti region. They encouraged further and continued efforts from the Government of Mali and called for enhanced support by all actors. They further encouraged MINUSMA to continue to support the restoration of State authority in the centre and to implement its good offices, reconciliation and protection of civilians mandate, according to the relevant provisions of resolution 2423 (2018).

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support to the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Mali and Head of MINUSMA, Mahamat Saleh Annadif, the international mediation team led by Algeria, MINUSMA and the other security presences in Mali and in the Sahel region, as mentioned in resolution 2423 (2018). They emphasized the central role the Special Representative of the Secretary-General should continue to play to support and oversee the implementation of the Agreement by the Malian parties. They called on all members of the Comité de suivi de l'Accord and other relevant national and international partners to increase their engagement in support to the full, effective and inclusive implementation of the Agreement.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Mali. They underlined the importance of an inclusive implementation of the Agreement, which associates all Malian actors supportive of the peace process. They further underlined that lasting peace and security in the Sahel region will not be achieved without the full, effective and inclusive implementation of the Agreement, as well as a combination of political, security and development efforts.