Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Security Council Press Statement on Yemen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 02:30pm EST

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Anatolio Ndong Mba (Equatorial Guinea):

The members of the Security Council reiterated their endorsement of the agreements reached by the Government of Yemen and the Houthis in December 2018 on the city and governorate of Hodeidah and the ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Issa; an executive mechanism on the prisoner exchange agreement; and a statement of understanding on Taiz, as set out in the Stockholm Agreement, circulated as S/2018/1134. They stressed the critical importance of the parties fulfilling the commitments they made in Sweden, for the sake of the Yemeni people.

The members of the Security Council stressed the vital importance of making progress towards a political agreement to end the conflict and to relieve the humanitarian suffering of the Yemeni people. In this regard, they welcomed the fact that the ceasefire in Hodeidah remains in place and commended the parties' continued political commitment to uphold the Stockholm Agreement.

The members of the Security Council expressed concern at allegations of violations of the ceasefire. They strongly condemned actions that jeopardize the progress achieved by the parties in the Stockholm Agreement. They underlined that military escalation and hostilities could damage trust between the parties and risk undermining the prospects for peace. They recalled their request to the Secretary-General to report on non-compliance, by any party, with resolutions 2451 (2018) and 2452 (2019).

The members of the Security Council called on the parties to seize this opportunity to move towards sustainable peace by exercising restraint, de-escalating tensions, honouring their commitment to the Stockholm Agreement and moving forward with swift implementation. They welcomed, in this regard, the release of prisoners by both parties as an encouraging signal. As an immediate next step, the members of the Security Council called on the parties to work urgently with the United Nations Chair of the Redeployment Coordination Committee (RCC) and the United Nations Mission to support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA) in order to implement an agreed plan for the mutual redeployment of forces from the city of Hodeidah and the ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Issa in compliance with their obligations and without further delays.

The members of the Security Council also called on the parties in their areas of control, in particular the Houthis controlling the ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Isa, to ensure the security and safety of UNMHA personnel, and to facilitate the unhindered and expeditious movement into and within Yemen of personnel, equipment, provisions and essential supplies in accordance with resolution 2452 (2019), particularly those required to establish, commence and sustain full operations of UNMHA.

The members of the Security Council also called upon the parties to redouble their efforts to finalise arrangements for the prisoner-exchange agreement and for the establishment of the Taiz Joint Coordination Committee.

The members of the Security Council underlined the need to make progress towards a comprehensive political settlement to the conflict, as called for by relevant Security Council resolutions and statements, as well as by the Gulf Cooperation Council initiative and the outcomes of the National Dialogue Conference. The members of the Security Council also underlined the importance of the full participation of women and the meaningful engagement of youth in the political process.

The members of the Security Council also reiterated the importance of all parties to the conflict ensuring the protection of civilians and reiterated their call on all parties to fulfil their obligations under international humanitarian law, including to respect the principles of proportionality and distinction. They further reiterated their grave concern at the continued deterioration of the humanitarian situation and called on the parties to facilitate the rapid, safe and unhindered flow of commercial and humanitarian supplies and personnel into and across the country.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their full support for the tireless efforts of both the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen and the RCC Chair and called on all parties to engage in good faith with the Special Envoy and RCC Chair. In this regard, the members of the Security Council asked the Special Envoy to continue to keep them closely informed of developments so that they may consider further action as necessary in support of a political settlement.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their calls for the full implementation of Security Council resolutions and statements, including resolution 2216 (2015), resolution 2451 (2018) and resolution 2452 (2019), and reiterated their intention to consider further measures, as necessary, to support implementation of all relevant resolutions. They reaffirmed their strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Yemen.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2019 19:28:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:36pWHITE HOUSE ADVISER - 'A LOT OF WORK TO DO' IN CHINA TRADE TALKS : Cnbc
RE
02:35pGM cutting 4,000 workers in latest round of restructuring
RE
02:30pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Security Council Press Statement on Yemen
PU
02:30pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Mercenary Activities Undermine Rule of Law, Perpetuate Impunity, Secretary-General Stresses during Security Council Debate
PU
02:29pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Extends Best Wishes for Peace, Prosperity, Health in Lunar New Year Message
PU
02:15pFederal Reserve Survey Shows Tighter Lending Standards, Weakening Credit Demand
DJ
02:05pLoan demand falls among U.S. businesses, households - Fed banking survey
RE
02:00pBritain should not view March 28 as deadline to reach Brexit deal - business minister
RE
02:00pNew Wellness Council Partnership Aims to Combat Indiana Obesity Rates
SE
01:56pSome U.S. funds waiting for earnings to buy shares of surging Chipotle
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Goldman Sachs invests in HSBC-backed fintech app Bud
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : says no evidence of criminal misconduct found after FT reports
3U.S. dollar, yields rise; oil backs off two-month highs
4SOMPO HOLDINGS INC : Japan insurers to target China M&A in new phase after $50 billion overseas push
5JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer to cut jobs as profitability lags

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.