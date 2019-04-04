ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Security Council Sanctions Committee concerning Iraq Removes Nine Entities from Its Sanctions List

On 4 April 2019, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1518 (2003) approved the removal of the following entities from its List of Individuals and Entities subject to the assets freeze set out by paragraphs 19 and 23 of Security Council resolution 1483 (2003) adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations:

B. Entities and other groups

IQe.044 Name: GENERAL ESTABLISHMENT FOR THARTHAR PROJECT A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 21, Fallouja, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.054 Name: IRAQI BROADCASTING AND TELEVISION ESTABLISHMENT A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: Broadcasting & TV Building, Salihiya, Karkh, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.060 Name: IRAQI NEWS AGENCY A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: 28 Nissan Complex, Al Salihiya, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.073Name: MINISTRY OF YOUTH, DIRECTORATE GENERAL OF PLANNING AND FOLLOW UP, IMPORT SECTION A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 19055, Palestine Street, near Al-Shaab Stadium, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.132Name: STATE ENTERPRISE FOR IRRIGATION PROJECTS A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: Karantina, near Sarafiya Bridge, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.156Name: STATE ESTABLISHMENT OF HADITHA DAM A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: Haklanya, Haditha, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.157Name: STATE ESTABLISHMENT OF HEMREEN DAM A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: 6 Mukdadiya, Mukdadiya, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.161Name: STATE ESTABLISHMENT OF MOSUL DAM A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: Ninewa Governorate, Mosul, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.162 Name: STATE ESTABLISHMENT OF SMALL DAMS AND REGULATORS A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: Sinak, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

The names of individuals and entities removed from Committee's Sanctions List pursuant to a decision by the Committee may be found in the 'Press Releases' section on the Committee's website at: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1518/press-releases .

To obtain a fully updated version of the List of individuals and entities subject to the sanctions measures, Member States are encouraged to consult, on a regular basis, the Committee's website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1518/materials . The Committee's Sanctions List is available in HTML, PDF and XML format.