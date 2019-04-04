Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Security Council Sanctions Committee concerning Iraq Removes Nine Entities from Its Sanctions List

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 07:37pm EDT

On 4 April 2019, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1518 (2003) approved the removal of the following entities from its List of Individuals and Entities subject to the assets freeze set out by paragraphs 19 and 23 of Security Council resolution 1483 (2003) adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations:

B. Entities and other groups

IQe.044 Name: GENERAL ESTABLISHMENT FOR THARTHAR PROJECT A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 21, Fallouja, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.054 Name: IRAQI BROADCASTING AND TELEVISION ESTABLISHMENT A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: Broadcasting & TV Building, Salihiya, Karkh, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.060 Name: IRAQI NEWS AGENCY A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: 28 Nissan Complex, Al Salihiya, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.073Name: MINISTRY OF YOUTH, DIRECTORATE GENERAL OF PLANNING AND FOLLOW UP, IMPORT SECTION A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: P.O. Box 19055, Palestine Street, near Al-Shaab Stadium, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.132Name: STATE ENTERPRISE FOR IRRIGATION PROJECTS A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: Karantina, near Sarafiya Bridge, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.156Name: STATE ESTABLISHMENT OF HADITHA DAM A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: Haklanya, Haditha, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.157Name: STATE ESTABLISHMENT OF HEMREEN DAM A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: 6 Mukdadiya, Mukdadiya, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.161Name: STATE ESTABLISHMENT OF MOSUL DAM A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: Ninewa Governorate, Mosul, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

IQe.162 Name: STATE ESTABLISHMENT OF SMALL DAMS AND REGULATORS A.k.a.: na F.k.a.: na Address: Sinak, Baghdad, Iraq Listed on: 26 Apr. 2004 Other information:

The names of individuals and entities removed from Committee's Sanctions List pursuant to a decision by the Committee may be found in the 'Press Releases' section on the Committee's website at: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1518/press-releases.

To obtain a fully updated version of the List of individuals and entities subject to the sanctions measures, Member States are encouraged to consult, on a regular basis, the Committee's website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1518/materials. The Committee's Sanctions List is available in HTML, PDF and XML format.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the Committee's Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 23:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:11pPhilippine March inflation slows more than expected in March
RE
08:56pDOLLAR INDEX : hits three-week high vs yen on trade optimism; U.S. jobs report in focus
RE
08:56pEXCLUSIVE : Saudi Arabia threatens to ditch dollar oil trades to stop 'NOPEC' - sources
RE
08:53pParts of UK government risk further cuts after austerity ends - Hammond
RE
08:49pEuro still in favour, but downside risks prevail - Reuters poll
RE
08:49pSterling to rise 3 percent if Brexit deal looks likely - Reuters poll
RE
08:42pBUSINESS OREGON : Despite Uncertain U.S. Trade Environment, Oregon Exports Continued to Grow in 2018
PU
08:42pGOVERNMENT OF BRITISH COLUMBIA : Premier's statement on passage of Income Tax Amendment Act
PU
08:39p3iQ Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Management of First Block Capital's FBC Bitcoin Trust and Distributed Ledger Technology Adopters ETF
BU
08:37pECB rate hike timing pushed further back again - Reuters poll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopia inquiry shows Boeing MAX hurtling uncontrolled to disaster
3EXCLUSIVE: Saudi Arabia threatens to ditch dollar oil trades to stop 'NOPEC' - sources
4AMAZON.COM : Jeff Bezos keeps Amazon voting power in divorce settlement
5Trump says U.S.-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About