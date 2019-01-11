ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : States Parties to United Nations Convention on Law of Sea Will Hold Resumed Twenty-Eighth Meeting at Headquarters, 15 January

NEW YORK, 11 January (Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea) - The resumed twenty-eighth Meeting of States Parties to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea will be held at Headquarters on 15 January from 3 to 6 p.m., for the purpose of filling vacancies in the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf with respect to one vacant seat allocated to the Asia-Pacific States and one vacant seat allocated to the Eastern European States in the Commission.

The twenty-eighth Meeting of States Parties was originally convened from 11 to 12 June 2018.

The provisional agenda for the resumed twenty-eighth meeting has been issued as SPLOS/L.80.

The election procedure and the list of candidates nominated for election are set out in two notes by the Secretary-General (SPLOS/325 and SPLOS 326, respectively).

For further information on the meeting, including its documents as well as the statements of qualifications and full curricula vitae of the candidates, please see the website of the Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea, Office of Legal Affairs at www.un.org/depts/los/meeting_states_parties/resumedtwentyeighthmeetingstateparties.htm.