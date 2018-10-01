Log in
ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Tobacco Use Boosts Climate Change, Deforestation, Human Rights Abuses, Secretary-General Tells Conference of Parties to Framework Convention

10/01/2018 | 08:17pm CEST

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres' message to the Conference of the Parties to the World Health Organization (WHO) Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, held in Geneva from 1 to 6 October:

I am pleased to greet the Conference of the Parties to the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

With 7 million people dying annually due to tobacco, this treaty is central to improving global health. It is also essential for the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 3, which calls on us to ensure healthy lives and promote well‑being for all.

Significant achievements have been made in implementing the Convention. The new Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products has also advanced tobacco control globally. But tobacco use harms much more than our health. It contributes to climate change and deforestation, and to human rights abuses across the supply chain. The Convention Framework provides tools to tackle these problems, contributing to sustainable development more broadly.

Our work requires a holistic approach that goes beyond health and embraces all areas in which tobacco has an impact. Let us recommit to unite forces and strengthen cooperation to implement the Convention and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

I wish you fruitful deliberations leading to more advances in the fight against the tobacco epidemic.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 18:16:02 UTC
