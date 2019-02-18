Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : While Down by Half in 2018, Number of ‘Blue Helmet' Deaths Caused by Malicious Acts Still Unacceptably High, Secretary-General Tells Action for Peacekeeping Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 01:53pm EST

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres' video message to the high-level meeting on Action for Peacekeeping, in Berlin today:

I am delighted to see our peacekeeping leadership come together to take forward the Action for Peacekeeping [A4P] initiative. A4P is our core agenda for peacekeeping, endorsed by over 150 countries and organizations.

Our surge in diplomacy for peace is producing results. The peace agreements in South Sudan and the Central African Republic are examples of partnership and persistence.

But, of course, we must do far more. We must continue to invest in training and equipment, in performance and effectiveness, and in the deployment and participation of women. The action plan for the safety and security of our peacekeepers demonstrates the seriousness of our commitment.

In 2018, the number of fatalities due to malicious acts was cut in half. But it remains unacceptably high. I honour the service and sacrifice of our peacekeepers and pay tribute to those fallen in the cause of peace.

Looking ahead, let us continue to advance political solutions, strengthen partnerships and enable peacekeeping to realize its full potential.

I wish you fruitful discussions on this flagship effort.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 18:52:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:58pNATIONAL PORK BOARD : Pork Production Running Over 5% Above Year Ago Levels
PU
02:58pNATIONAL PORK BOARD : Larger Pork Supplies Pressure Hog Prices Lower
PU
02:23pCARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : Special COTED on transportation matters being held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines
PU
02:13pU.S. tariffs on EU cars could mean EU buying less U.S. soya beans and gas - Juncker
RE
02:10pUDS Service Dogs Receives Accreditation by Assistance Dogs International
SE
01:57pOil gains as investors grow optimistic over OPEC output deal
RE
01:56pFormer Lloyd's of London Chairman David Rowland dies
RE
01:55pOil gains as investors grow optimistic over OPEC output deal
RE
01:53pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : While Down by Half in 2018, Number of ‘Blue Helmet' Deaths Caused by Malicious Acts Still Unacceptably High, Secretary-General Tells Action for Peacekeeping Meeting
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD : Britain's FT says allegations over Wirecard reporting are false
2RECKITT BENCKISER : RECKITT BENCKISER : 2018 Pretax Profit Rose 8.9%
3FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO LTD : SoftBank invests in Mubadala's new $400 million European tech fund
4VINCI : Vinci SA Joint Venture Gets EUR2.9 Billion Virginia Road Upgrade Contract
5COCA-COLA HBC : COCA COLA HBC : Bottler Coca-Cola HBC buys Serbian confectionary firm Bambi

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.