ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : With Democracy Under Greatest Strain in Decades, We Must Consider Essential Questions, Secretary-General Says in Message for International Day

09/08/2018 | 01:27am CEST

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres' message for the International Day of Democracy, observed on 15 September:

Democracy is showing greater strain than at any time in decades. That is why this International Day should make us look for ways to invigorate democracy and seek answers for the systemic challenges it faces.

This means tackling inequality, both economic and political. It means making our democracies more inclusive, by bringing the young and marginalized into the political system. It means making democracies more innovative and responsive to emerging challenges.

Working for a future that leaves no one behind requires us to consider essential pressing questions. For example, what impact will migration or climate change have on democracy in the next generation? How do we best harness the potential of new technologies while avoiding the dangers? How do we build better governance so that democracy delivers better lives and fully meets the public's aspirations?

On this International Day of Democracy, let us commit to joining forces for the future of democracy.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 23:26:08 UTC
