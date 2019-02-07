Log in
ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Women, Girls Vital to Science Yet ‘Woefully' Under-Represented, Secretary-General Says in International Day Message Calling for Greater Learning Opportunities

02/07/2019 | 12:55pm EST

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres' message for the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, observed on 11 February:

Skills in science, technology, engineering and math drive innovation and are critical to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Women and girls are vital in all these areas. Yet, they remain woefully under-represented. Gender stereotypes, a lack of visible role models and unsupportive or even hostile policies and environments can keep them from pursuing these careers.

The world cannot afford to miss out on the contributions of half our population. We need concerted efforts to overcome these obstacles. We must tackle misconceptions about girls' abilities. We must promote access to learning opportunities for women and girls, particularly in rural areas.

And we must do more to change workplace culture so that girls who dream of being scientists, engineers and mathematicians can enjoy fulfilling careers in these fields. Let us ensure that every girl, everywhere, has the opportunity to realize her dreams, grow into her power and contribute to a sustainable future for all.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 17:54:02 UTC
