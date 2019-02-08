Log in
ECOSOC United Nations Economic and Social Counci : Wrapping Up Regular Session, Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations Recommends 236 Applicants for Status with Economic and Social Council

02/08/2019 | 02:20pm EST

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations, concluding the first part of its 2019 session, today adopted a report that outlines the results of its substantive work over recent weeks, including its decision to recommend 236 groups for special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council.

Presenting the newly finalized report (document E/C.2/2019/CRP.34/Rev.1), Vice-Chair Nadav Yesod (Israel) said that the Committee considered a total of 521 applications from organizations requesting consultative status. Of those, it deferred 265 applications for further consideration at its resumed session in May, pending responses to questions put to them by Committee members.

In addition, the Committee decided to recommend that the Council grant three requests for reclassification while deferring action on three others. It also took note of seven requests for a change of name, deferring on one, and took note of one merger, again deferring on one.

Of the 439 quadrennial reports submitted by non-governmental organizations, the Committee took note of 399, he said. Twenty applications were closed without prejudice after the NGOs in question had failed to respond to questions despite three reminders.

The Committee's report also contains a draft decision that would have the Council withdraw consultative status from the China Energy Fund Committee.

Delivering brief remarks, Committee Chair Mohamed Sallam (Sudan) said that the successful conclusion of the 2019 regular session was made possible by the constructive participation of all delegates. The session was both productive and results-oriented, he said, thanking Committee members for their support and collaboration.

The 19-member Committee considers applications for consultative status and requests for reclassification submitted by non-governmental organizations. Once an application has been reviewed and approved by the Committee it is considered recommended for consultative status. Organizations granted general and special status can attend meetings of the Economic and Social Council and issue statements, while those with general status can also speak during meetings and propose agenda items. Organizations with roster status can only attend meetings.

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations will reconvene from 16 to 24 May and 4 June for its resumed 2019 session.

Disclaimer

ECOSOC - United Nations Economic and Social Council published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 19:19:08 UTC
