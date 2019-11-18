Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECOWAS Economic Community of West African States : Commission organises Regional Training Workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 03:50am EST
Abuja, 15TH November 2019. In collaboration with the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), Capacity for Disaster Reduction Initiative (CADRI) and international Media Houses, the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is organising a regional training workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction.

The 2-Day Workshop holding in Accra, Ghana beginning from the 19th of November 2019, is meant to build the capacities of media organisations in the region on Disaster Rick Reduction (DRR) and management issues connected to the subject matter.
The representatives of the media will also be exposed to appropriate techniques of the reportage of hazards and their impact on social development including the building of strong partnerships with national authorities.

The exercise will afford the opportunity to train media organisations on how to play key roles in the creation of relevant awareness and the dissemination of information on disaster risks, vulnerability of the people as well as livelihoods.
In addition to this, community and national awareness about disasters is expected to be raised while promoting the knowledge and the building of the culture of safety and resilience in the region.

As planned, media professionals are also billed to take advantage of the various enhanced communication means for early warnings, evacuation plans and for post-disaster activities.

The Workshop will feature an overview of regional and national DRR strategies in Africa and the strides of the various stakeholders in the field of DRR while presentations will be on the ECOWAS DRR policy and plan of action (2015-2013) as well as the ECOWAS Regional Communication and Media Strategy on DRR, among others.

The ECOWAS Commission has been collaborating with regional and global organisations on more effective ways of reducing the risks associated with disasters.

Disclaimer

ECOWAS - Economic Community of West African States published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 08:49:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:20aICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : and GeSI join forces to drive sustainable business practices
PU
04:15aMACQUARIE : Capital Principal Finance completes first biogas investment
PU
04:13aSouth Africa's Netcare posts higher HEPS, forecasts hit to first-half
RE
04:10aEPEX SPOT : European Single Intraday Coupling (SIDC) Solution and Local Implementation Projects confirm 2nd wave go-live date for 19th November with first deliveries on 20th November 2019.
PU
04:05aZIMPLATS : Directorate Changes
PU
04:05aDEPARTMENT OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS AND OPERA : Address by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, MP, at UNISA, on 18 November 2019
PU
04:05aIMDEX : UBS Australasia Conference 2019 Presentation
PU
04:03aCanada's De Havilland inks order for 20 turboprops; bets on Middle East, Africa
RE
04:00aBANK OF SLOVENIA : Predstavitev poročila Mednarodnega denarnega sklada
PU
04:00aBEZANT RESOURCES : Completion of disposal of 80% of Mankayan Project
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Hitachi Kokusai Electric bring local 5G and private LTE networks to Japanese enterprises
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround
3ARCELORMITTAL : Indian Supreme Court approves ArcelorMittal's acquisition of Essar Steel
4ArcelorMittal willing to re-commit to Ilva steel plant on three conditions
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : confirms 2019 outlook, medium-term financial targets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group