Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECOWAS Economic Community of West African States : Coordination Meeting of ECOWAS Maritime Zones to Hold in Abidjan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2018 | 12:27pm CEST

The Interoperability Coordination Meeting of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Maritime Zones is scheduled to hold in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire from Wednesday, 5th to Friday, 7th September, 2018, to initiate and formalize appropriate nomination of staff positions for the West African Regional Maritime Security Coordination Centre (CRESMAO) as well as the Zones F and G Maritime Multinational Coordination Centres (MMCCs).

During the 3-day meeting, participants including representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and relevant maritime related Ministries, Departments and Agencies are also expected to, among others, discuss Interoperability Coordination objectives and functional dynamics of CRESMAO and Maritime Centres.

The Interoperability Coordination meeting, which is derived from the framework of the ECOWAS Integrated Maritime Strategy (EIMS) as a mechanism to respond to the numerous maritime criminalities in the region and the Gulf of Guinea at large, seeks to address the immediate need to implement the provisions of the EIMS Architecture.

Since the adoption of the EIMS by the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government in 2014, only the Pilot Zone E center comprising four Member States namely Benin, Nigeria, Niger and Togo with operational base in Cotonou, Benin Republic, has been established, staffed and inaugurated.

The Regional and Maritime Centres are key mechanisms in the wider scope of the fight against Maritime criminalities in the region as well as a platform for collaboration with other existing initiatives at regional, continental and global levels.

The Abidjan meeting is being organized by the ECOWAS Commission with the support of the 10th European Development Fund within the framework of the implementation of the European Union support to ECOWAS regional Peace, Security and Stability mandate programme (ECOWAS-EU PSS).

Disclaimer

ECOWAS - Economic Community of West African States published this content on 01 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2018 10:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:32pAgreement on world's biggest trade deal set for November, Singapore says
RE
01:29pItaly, after Fitch cuts outlook, vows to respect EU commitments
RE
01:02pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Vice-premier meets Seychelles president
PU
12:27pECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Coordination Meeting of ECOWAS Maritime Zones to Hold in Abidjan
PU
12:12pChina Party journal warns of trade war's impact on financial stability
RE
10:42aEU ends trade controls on Chinese solar panels
RE
10:27aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, Botswana agree to raise ties to new level
PU
10:22aMINISTRY OF STEEL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Binoy Kumar Assumes Charge of Secretary in Steel Ministry
PU
09:17aINDUSTRIAL ROBOTICS MARKET 2018-2024 DEVELOPMENT TRENDS, COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS AND KEY MANUFACTURERS REPORT : The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Industrial Robotics Market by type (articulated, cartesian, cylindrical, parallel, scara robots), application (automotive, chemical, rubber, plastics, electrical, electronics), function (assembling, material handling, milling, cutting, processing, painting, dispensing, soldering, welding) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North Am
AQ
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. to move ahead with Mexico trade pact, keep talking to Canada
2TESLA : TESLA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors..
3TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Cannabis company Tilray valued at $4.8bn, posts $10m sales
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy Note 9 launched in Pakistan
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : U.S. fund managers trim bank stocks on profit worries

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.