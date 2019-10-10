ECOWAS Economic Community of West African States : , Germany hold Consultations on Development Cooperation

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany are holding consultations on how to enhance their existing development cooperation.

The two-Day consultations which began on the 9th of October 2019 in Abuja, Nigeria, is featuring technical cooperation meetings covering political affairs, peace and security, trade and customs, metrology, energy health, organizational development, regional stabilization fund and agriculture.

Madam Finda Koroma, Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, in her welcome statement restated the importance of reviewing the state of cooperation between the two parties through the implementation of projects and initiatives of common interest.

Vice President Koroma acknowledged the support of the German government for ECOWAS programmes in the identified areas including Regional Competitiveness, Institutional Capacities, and Stabilization through Sustainable Development.

She thanked the German Government for its support to the region in financing the development of its economies in a sustained manner while aligning its development assistance with the ECOWAS regional priorities.

The Head of the German Delegation and Director, Sub-Saharan Africa of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Mr. Christoph Rauh, expressed the desire of the Federal Republic of German to contribute its utmost quarter towards having sustainable economic growth in West Africa as well as the creation of jobs.

According to Mr. Rauh, who was supported by the Deputy Chief of Mission, of the German Embassy in Nigeria Mr. Helmut Kulitz, Germany sees ECOWAS as a driver of change and wishes to strengthen its current relations with Regional Economic Communities.

After plenary presentations by the various Departments and Directorates of the Commission on their activities relative to the themes of the consultation, sideline meetings were held to review the proposed areas of cooperation in the work programme. While examining the framework for their cooperation, both parties also looked at the specific areas in the light of current realities.

