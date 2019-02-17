ECOWAS Economic Community of West African States : JOINT STATEMENT ON THE POSTPONEMENT OF THE 2019 ELECTIONS IN NIGERIA

Log in
JOINT STATEMENT ON THE POSTPONEMENT OF THE 2019 ELECTIONS IN NIGERIA

02/17/2019 | 08:27am EST

We, the Heads of the international election observation missions and the United Nations present in Nigeria, have taken note of the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the 2019 general elections due to logistical and operational challenges.

While we note that this decision has caused disappointment for many, we call on all Nigerians to continue to remain calm and supportive of the electoral process as INEC works to implement its new timeline.

We urge INEC to use this time to finalise all preparations and ensure that the new election dates are strictly adhered to. We encourage INEC to provide regular updates and information to the public on its preparations in the coming days and weeks to enhance confidence and trust in the process.

As we continue to closely observe preparations across the country, we stand in solidarity with the people of Nigeria in their desire for credible and peaceful elections.

1. Economic Community of West African States Election Observation Mission - Her Excellency Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Former President of Liberia

2. African Union Election Observation Mission - His Excellency Hailemariam Desalegn, Former Prime Minister of Ethiopia

3. Commonwealth Observer Group - His Excellency Dr Jakaya Kikwete, Former President of the United Republic of Tanzania

4. Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa Election Observation Mission - His Excellency Rupiah Banda, Former President of Zambia

5. European Union Election Observation Mission - Maria Arena, Belgian Member of the European Parliament

6. National Democratic Institute/International Republican Institute Election Observation Mission - His Excellency Festus Mogae, Former President of Botswana and Her Excellency Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga, Former President of Latvia

7. Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Ambassador Boubakar Adamou, Director of African Political Affairs

8. United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas

Disclaimer

ECOWAS - Economic Community of West African States published this content on 17 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2019 13:26:07 UTC
