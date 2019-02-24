Log in
ECOWAS Economic Community of West African States : Madam Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf leads ECOWAS Observation Mission for Nigeria's 2019 General Elections

02/24/2019 | 06:02am EST

Abuja, 24th February 2019. The head of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Election Observation Mission, Madam Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf and her delegation visited several polling centers in the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria, Abuja to observe the general elections which held on 23rd February 2019.

While speaking to members of the press during her visit to polling centers in Maitama, Durnmi, Wuse zone four, Zone six and in Mabushi areas of the Federal Capital Territory, Madam Sirleaf stated that she was impressed with the patience of the electorate and please with the level of organization witnessed in most polling centers.

Madam Sirleaf also visited the Centre for Democracy and Development's (CDD) election analysis center as part of her observation mission where she was aquatinted with the structure of the center and its role in aiding democracy and development in Nigeria.

The head of the ECOWAS Observation Mission was accompanied by the Liberian Ambassador to Nigeria and to the ECOWAS, Professor Al-Hassan Conteh, the former Liberian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Marjon Kamara and the ECOWAS Commission's Director for Political Affairs, Dr. Remi Ajibewa while monitoring the elections.

The ECOWAS Observation Mission is expected to make a preliminary declaration on the general elections on Sunday 24th February 2019, after carefully analyzing feedback from its election monitors in all six geo-political zones of the country.

Disclaimer

ECOWAS - Economic Community of West African States published this content on 24 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2019 11:01:07 UTC
