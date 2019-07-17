Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECOWAS Economic Community of West African States : Marcel Alain De Souza, Former President of The ECOWAS Commission Passes Away

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 01:20pm EDT
Abuja, 17 July 2019
It is with deep regret that the President of the ECOWAS Commission, His Excellency Jean Claude Kassi Brou, announces the sudden passing of His Excellency Marcel Alain De Souza, former President of the ECOWAS Commission. The sad event occurred in Paris, France on 17 July 2019.

Mr Marcel A. de Souza, who was nominated by Benin at the 48th ordinary session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) held in Abuja, Nigeria on 17 December 2015, headed the sub-regional organisation from 8 April 2016 to 28 February 2018.

Born on 30 October 1953 in Pobe, Benin, the former President of the ECOWAS Commission holds a Masters' degree in Economic Science from the University of Dakar, Senegal, and a French post-graduate degree (DESS) in Administration and Banking from the Centre for Training and Banking Studies (COFEB).

He served as an Internal Auditor at the main branch of BCEAO in Cotonou, National Director of BCEAO in Benin and then Director of Administration of the same financial institution in Dakar.
In Benin, he was once a Member of the National Assembly, Head of Economic and Financial Affairs at the Presidency and the Special Adviser to the President of the Republic on money and banking matters.

He was also Minister for Development, Economic Analysis and Prospects from May 2011 to June 2015.
The ECOWAS Commission conveys its condolences to the family of the late illustrious leader and to the Government of Benin.

Disclaimer

ECOWAS - Economic Community of West African States published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 17:19:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:38pSmaller cryptocurrencies feel pain as criticism of Facebook's Libra grows
RE
01:35pBARRASSO : Now is the Time to Evaluate the Looming Battery Waste Challenge & the Opportunity It Presents
PU
01:28pUK accounting chair candidate questions core audit market reform
RE
01:26pFACEBOOK : Bitcoin Loses Almost a Third of Its Value as Libra Hype Fades
DJ
01:25pPARTNERSHIP FOR A NEW AMERICAN ECONOMY : Texans for Economic Growth Urges Action on Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act
PU
01:23pPaint makers reach $305 million settlement in California, ending marathon lead poisoning lawsuit
RE
01:20pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : AFRICA DAY – SIDE EVENT DURING THE HIGH-LEVEL POLITICAL FORUM ON SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
PU
01:20pECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Marcel Alain De Souza, Former President of The ECOWAS Commission Passes Away
PU
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : 4
2STANLEY BLACK & DECKER : Lockmaker Assa Abloy wary on some markets as savings lift second quarter profit
3ERICSSON AB : Ericsson warns on negative margin impact, shares fall 7%
4DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank cuts dividend amid money laundering fallout
5Microsoft, AT&T sign cloud deal worth more than $2 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About