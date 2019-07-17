ECOWAS Economic Community of West African States : Marcel Alain De Souza, Former President of The ECOWAS Commission Passes Away

Abuja, 17 July 2019It is with deep regret that the President of the ECOWAS Commission, His Excellency Jean Claude Kassi Brou, announces the sudden passing of His Excellency Marcel Alain De Souza, former President of the ECOWAS Commission. The sad event occurred in Paris, France on 17 July 2019.

Mr Marcel A. de Souza, who was nominated by Benin at the 48th ordinary session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) held in Abuja, Nigeria on 17 December 2015, headed the sub-regional organisation from 8 April 2016 to 28 February 2018.

Born on 30 October 1953 in Pobe, Benin, the former President of the ECOWAS Commission holds a Masters' degree in Economic Science from the University of Dakar, Senegal, and a French post-graduate degree (DESS) in Administration and Banking from the Centre for Training and Banking Studies (COFEB).

He served as an Internal Auditor at the main branch of BCEAO in Cotonou, National Director of BCEAO in Benin and then Director of Administration of the same financial institution in Dakar.

In Benin, he was once a Member of the National Assembly, Head of Economic and Financial Affairs at the Presidency and the Special Adviser to the President of the Republic on money and banking matters.

He was also Minister for Development, Economic Analysis and Prospects from May 2011 to June 2015.

The ECOWAS Commission conveys its condolences to the family of the late illustrious leader and to the Government of Benin.