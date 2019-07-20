Log in
ECOWAS Economic Community of West African States : President Brou meets with Heads of Intelligence and Security Services

07/20/2019 | 06:15am EDT

Abuja, 18th July 2019. The President of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) His Excellency Jean-Claude Kassi Brou met with Heads of Intelligence and Security Services on the 18th of July 2019 in Abuja, Nigeria.
The meeting held on the margins of the 16th Ordinary Session of the Conference of Committee of Intelligence and Security Services of Africa (CISSA).

Deliberations by the Intelligence chiefs would border on the measures to implement the portion of the final communique of the 55th ordinary session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, which relates to the strengthening of direct exchange of information and intelligence among Member States for the effective fight against terrorism in the region.

CISSA conference is an annual forum where African countries' heads of Intelligence and security services converge to discuss issues of common interest affecting peace and security on the continent.

Disclaimer

ECOWAS - Economic Community of West African States published this content on 20 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2019 10:14:06 UTC
