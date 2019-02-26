ECOWAS Economic Community of West African States : STATEMENT BY ECOWAS, AU AND THE UN ON THE RELEASE OF RESULTS OF NIGERIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS OF 23 FEBRUARY, 2019

The attention of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN) has been drawn to the rejection of the results of the presidential election of 23 February, 2019 by one of the participating political parties, even as they are still in the process of being released.

ECOWAS, AU and the UN call on all candidates, political parties and indeed all Nigerians to continue to exercise patience, calm and restraint, in order to allow for the full results of the election to be released by the Independent National Elections Commission (INEC).

At the conclusion of the process, all aggrieved parties and persons are encouraged to resort to legal means to seek redress, in accordance with the Constitution and relevant laws of Nigeria, and as previously agreed in the Peace Accord of 13 February, 2019.