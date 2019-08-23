Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECOWAS Economic Community of West African States : Strengthens Synergies in the Operations of Its Conflict Prevention Mechanism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 12:18pm EDT
[Attachment]

Abuja, 23rd August 2019. The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in conjunction with the United States Agency for International Development's Reacting to Early Warning and Response Data (USAID-REWARD), is strengthening the synergy among the Focal Persons of the ECOWAS Conflict Prevention Framework (ECPF).

In furtherance of this drive, a two-day workshop of the Internal Steering Committee (ISC) which ended in Abuja, Nigeria on the 22nd of August 2019, appraised the ECOWAS Response Planning Framework (ERPF) being developed with a view of positioning the ECPF for effective implementation of 2018-2020 Plans of Action (PoA) by its Focal Points Directorates (FPD)s, among others.

Participants drawn from the FPDs, the ECPF Secretariat and the facilitators from USAID-REWARD, validated the resource mobilisation strategy document for the implementation of the ECPF PoA. They also reviewed inputs to the draft planning framework as well as the interventions by the FPDs.

Apart from reviewing the implementation of the PoA alongside prospects and challenges, a working group on the ERPF was established by the participants. There were also presentations overviewing the implementation of the ECPF PoA, including an elaboration of the resource mobilisation strategy.

Going forward, participants recommended the bridging of conflict prevention information gaps between ECOWAS Institutions and Member States, leverage strategic networks while turning the Early Warning products being developed into living documents.

They also sued for a desirable information mainstreaming system that allows for effective deployment of the strides of the ECPF components in achieving desired visibility during the implementation of the PoA.

The facilitator of the Workshop Mrs Maria Jessop alongside officials of the ECPF Secretariat, were supported during the event by the co-Chairs from ECOWAS Mediation Division as well as Directorate of External Relations Messrs Ebenezer Asiodu and Koe Kla.

Disclaimer

ECOWAS - Economic Community of West African States published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 16:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:59pFor world's central banks, a call to hang together
RE
12:58pPOLICY RULE COULD HELP SHIELD FED FROM TRUMP PRESSURE : economist
RE
12:49pTIMELINE : Key dates in the U.S.-China trade war
RE
12:48pOP-ED : Every G7 country should have a feminist foreign policy
PU
12:42pServices Activity Rebounds in August -- Kansas City Fed
DJ
12:40pTrump Orders U.S. Businesses to Find Alternative to China -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:39pQualcomm wins a pause in enforcement of FTC ruling
RE
12:36pTrump Orders U.S. Businesses to Find Alternative to China -- Update
DJ
12:26pChina to impose extra tariffs on U.S. soy, beef and pork
RE
12:26pOil dragged into U.S.-China trade war, prices slump
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1China strikes back at U.S. with new tariffs on $75 billion in goods
2ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD : Shares in Peppa Pig owner rise past Hasbro offer
3SALESFORCE.COM : Salesforce Offers Upbeat Signal On Prospects for Tech Spending -- WSJ
4DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL stops deliveries for Amazon Fresh in Germany
5China strikes back at U.S. with new tariffs on $75 billion in goods

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group