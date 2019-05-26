Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECOWAS Economic Community of West African States : The President Brou appoints Didigu as interim Executive Director for the ECOWAS Regional Competition Authority

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/26/2019 | 05:39am EDT

Abuja, 25th May 2019. Mrs Henrietta Uzoamaka Didigu, has been appointed as the first Executive Director of the ECOWAS Regional Competition Authority (ERCA).

Her appointment, at the instance of the President of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Mr. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, is for an interim period of 12 months, allowing the appointee to undertake crucial establishment activities that would lead to the full operationalization of ERCA in the shortest possible time.

Prior to her appointment, Mrs Didigu, was the Technical Adviser on Institutional Reform to the President of the Commission. She brings on board, over 28 years' experience in regional integration and chaired, during the period, numerous high level negotiation missions, meetings and projects for country and region.

Before joining the Commission in 2000, Mrs. Didigu who holds a Master's Degree in Law (LLM) from the prestigious Duke University of Law, North Carolina, U.S.A, having earlier graduated from Nigeria's elite Ivory Tower, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State, worked with the Nigerian Ministry of Justice, where she rose to the position Assistant Director. In a period spanning 19 years at the ministry, she was involved in international negotiations including the process that led to the adoption of the model Competition Rules for the Commonwealth of Nations.

Previously, she held various strategic level positions in the Commission, including Acting Director of the Legal Affairs Department for four years during which she was involved in the conceptual stages of the ECOWAS Regional Competition Policy Framework as well as in the drafting of the legal documents for the establishment of the regional Competition Authority.

Mrs Didigu also served as Acting Director of the Humanitarian and Social Affairs Department. One of her notable missions for the Community was as the legal adviser to the 2003 Liberian Peace Talks under the leadership of the former Nigerian Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar. The peace talks ended the country's civil war in 2003 and restored democratic governance to Liberia.

Based in Banjul, The Gambia, ERCA was established in 2008, subject to the approval of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS to implement the ECOWAS Regional Competition Rules in aid of regional economic growth, consumer welfare and social stability through the promotion of competition and efficiency amongst enterprises within the ECOWAS common market.

Disclaimer

ECOWAS - Economic Community of West African States published this content on 26 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2019 09:38:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : moves to increase Women participation in Peace and Political processes in the region
PU
05:39aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : The President Brou appoints Didigu as interim Executive Director for the ECOWAS Regional Competition Authority
PU
05:39aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Peace building experts, others, urge ECOWAS to animate the implementation of its Conflict Prevention Framework
PU
05:10aPapua New Guinea's Prime Minister Resigns
DJ
04:07aChina to offer liquidity to Baoshang Bank
RE
12:12aMalaysia set to raise domestic palm biofuel use - trade ministry
RE
05/25NIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : to Sell 2 mb of Oil at Energy Exchange on May 28
PU
05/25UMWA UNITED MINE WORKERS OF AMERICA : A Million People Could Lose Their Pensions If Congress Doesn't Act
PU
05/25PRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Donald J. Trump is Advancing Our Partnership with Japan as We Work Toward a New Era of Global Cooperation and Shared Prosperity
PU
05/25China says U.S. demand on its state-owned enterprises is 'invasion' on economic sovereignty
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : FIAT CHRYSLER IN TIE-UP TALKS WITH RENAULT: sources
2QATAR NATIONAL BANK ALAHLY SAE : QATAR NATIONAL BANK ALAHLY SAE : QNB report delves into effects of US-China t..
3MAZDA MOTOR CORP : MAZDA MOTOR : Soldiers linked to Tsvangirai daughter's crash
4MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC : MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES : Fake lovers almost forced me out of Nollywood
5ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD : ELBIT : Israel's Elbit Systems get $127 million contract in south Asia

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About