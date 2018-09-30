Log in
ECOWAS Economic Community of West African States : deliberates on west Africa trade facilitation programme

09/30/2018 | 05:37pm CEST

Abuja, 29th September 2018. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) and development partners held their first steering committee meeting for the West Africa Trade Facilitation Programme which aims to improve trade facilitation measures and increase intra-regional trade in West Africa on 27th September 2018 in Abuja, Nigeria.

The meeting witnessed the approval of the work plan for the first year of the programme, the establishment of its governance structure and its communication strategy.

The ECOWAS Commission's Commissioner for Trade, Customs and Free Movement, Tèi Konzi during the meeting stated that the West Africa Trade Facilitation Programme being a multi donor imitative showcases the importance placed on economic integration by the international community.

The Commissioner urged the donors- the European Union (EU), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Netherlands, Germany and the World Bank to take into account the political dynamics of the region and be flexible in the implementation of the programme in order to achieve its desired results.

Similarly Mr. Paul Koffi the UEMOA Commissioner in charge of territorial administration, infrastructure and transportation and also acting Commissioner for Regional Market and Cooperation stressed the need for a multi-sectoral approach to trade development.

Mr. Koffi also welcomed the priority given by the programme to the development of transport infrastructure and the implementation of modern and more performant custom instruments.

Representing the EU, Mrs Nadia Cannata stated the programme being funded by the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) could serve as model for similar initiatives in other Regional Economic Communities.

Disclaimer

ECOWAS - Economic Community of West African States published this content on 30 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2018 15:36:02 UTC
