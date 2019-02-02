Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECOWAS Economic Community of West African States : provides 5,000 metric tons of food grains to Nigeria in stock rotation exercise of its Regional Food Security Reserve

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/02/2019 | 07:29am EST

Kano (Nigeria), 1st February 2019. The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has carried out a stock rotation exercise of 5,000 Metric Tons (MT) of food grains from its Regional Food Security Reserve by availing it to the Federal Republic of Nigeria on 31st January 2019 in Kano, Nigeria.

The stock rotation is part of a normal management cycle of the stocks of the Regional Food Security Reserve which allows the Commission to replace old stocks with new stocks on a regular basis to ensure that they are permanently of good quality and safe for consumption. The Commission did a similar rotation exercise with 2,750 MT of the Regional Food Security Reserve food grains in Ghana last December.

The Government of Nigeria has committed to replacing the stock of 5,000 MT which was made available to them, grain by grain with the same quality specifications and packaging to further strengthen their partnership with the ECOWAS Commission.

Like the food grains availed for the Governments of the Republics of Niger, Burkina Faso and Ghana in 2018 (6,528 tons to Niger, 4,303 tons to Burkina Faso and 2,750 tons to Ghana), the grains that were availed to Nigeria for stock rotation were all purchased from small producers of the West Africa region.

The Commissions' Commissioner for Agriculture, Environment and Water Resources, Mr Sekou Sangaré, who handed over the stock to the representative of the Nigeria's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development on the behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou stated that the development of food security storage assists the three complementary levels of community and village stocks, national security stocks and regional stocks, thereby allowing West Africa to strengthen its capacity for risks management and boost food security.

On behalf on the Nigerian Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr. Haruna Sule, the Director of Food and Strategic Reserve (FSRD) reiterated the government's commitment to support strong relations between Nigeria and the Commission as well as Member States to ensure food security in the region.

'Nigeria, through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, remains committed to replacing the donation grain for grain to the ECOWAS Regional Stocks by the end of June 2019' he said.

Created on 28 February 2013, in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire, by the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government during their 42nd Ordinary Summit. The Regional Food Security Reserve aims to complement the efforts of the Member States to provide rapid and diversified food and nutrition assistance, express regional solidarity to Member States and affected populations through transparent, equitable and predictable mechanisms, contribute to food sovereignty and to the political, economic and trade integration of West Africa.

The handover-ceremony was made possible by the support project to food security storage in West Africa being funded by the European Union (56 million Euros).

Disclaimer

ECOWAS - Economic Community of West African States published this content on 02 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2019 12:28:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:25aEXCLUSIVE : Mobile network operator's body GSMA considers crisis meeting over Huawei
RE
07:55aUK would regret no-deal Brexit 'for ever' - Greg Clark
RE
07:29aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : provides 5,000 metric tons of food grains to Nigeria in stock rotation exercise of its Regional Food Security Reserve
PU
07:15aWHY THE FED MADE A U-TURN : Perceived Risks to Growth Shifted
DJ
05:47aTAKE FIVE : Dogs and Pigs - World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
03:54aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2018-19 (Series VI) issued Price; Issue Price of the Bond during this subscription period shall be Rs.3,326 per gram with Settlement date February 12, 2019
PU
03:54aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : GST Revenue collection for January 2019 crossed one lakh crore rupees
PU
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
01:07aEast African nations approve individual trade pacts with EU if joint deal not reached
RE
02/01China's COFCO buys million-tonne batch of U.S. soybeans
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1'Good vibe' U.S.-China trade talks followed by soybean purchases
2HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : GE Gets Army Engine Pact; Honeywell, Pratt & Whitney Venture 'Disappointed'
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon Mobil profit tops estimates as production rebounds
4EVOLUS INC : EVOLUS : FDA approves cheaper Botox rival to treat frown lines
5BASF : Germany's new industrial strategy under fire

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.