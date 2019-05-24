ECOWAS Economic Community of West African States : supports specialized centers for the treatment of women and young women who are victims of obstetrical fistula in west Africa

ECOWAS supports specialized centers for the treatment of women and young women who are victims of obstetrical fistula in west Africa.

Dakar, 23 May 2019: Like the rest of the world, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is celebrating on 23 May 2019, the International Day to end Obstetric Fistula. At the level of the West Africa region, the ECOWAS Commission, through the ECOWAS Gender Development Centre (EGDC) initiated since 2010, a program of medical and financial support to women and girls suffering from Obstetric Fistula in ECOWAS Member States.

As part of the program implementation, the EGDC managed to support the operation and socio-economic reintegration of approximately one thousand and five hundred (1,500) women and girls suffering from obstetric fistula. These interventions have helped restore a healthy, dignified, productive and productive life to women.

To mark this year's celebration of the 7th edition of this international day, the EGDC has chosen to support the renovation of the Reception and Support Centre for the Rehabilitation of Women for the Treatment of Obstetric Fistula of Senegal through the construction of a new living space at this reference center for the management of obstetric fistula.

In partnership with the Ministry of Women, Family, Gender and Child Protection; and the Ministry of Health and Social Action of Senegal, the EGDC will also give officially checks to women cured of this evil for their economic reintegration, as well as a set of dignity kit composed of buckets, basins, loincloths, sheets and other basic necessities to victims who are waiting to be cared for.

Obstetric fistula is a serious and dangerous lesion that can occur during childbirth. According to the World Health Organization, more than 2 million young women live with untreated obstetric fistula in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, and there are 50,000 to 100,000 new cases of obstetric fistula every year worldwide. And yet obstetric fistula can be prevented by delaying age at first pregnancy, by ending harmful traditional practices and by helping women have timely access to obstetric treatment.

LET US ALL WORK FOR THE DIGNITY OF WOMEN AND GIRLS IN WEST AFRICA.