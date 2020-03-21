Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ECOWAS Economic Community of West African States : to establish National Early Warning and Response Centre in Ghana

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/21/2020 | 01:31pm EDT
[Attachment]

Accra, March 13, 2020. The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will established a National Early Warning and Response Centre in Accra, Republic of Ghana. This was made known during an advocacy visit to Accra by Madam Finda E.M. Koroma, Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission from the 10th to 13th March 2020.

The advocacy visit was to engage with national authorities of Ghana on the establishment of the Ghana National Centre. The Ghanaian authorities reiterated their government's commitment towards the establishment the National Early Warning and Response Centre before the end of this year.

During a sensitization workshop which was organised as part of the visit, H.E. Charles Owiredu, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration stated that establishing National Early Warning and Response Centres has become very crucial, underlining the numerous benefits of to include coping with various challenges that ECOWAS Member States are confronted with ranging from security and terrorism, environment, crime and criminality, governance and health.

While delivering her keynote address, Madam Finda E.M. Koroma, Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, whose speech was read by Mrs. Mainouna Konate, stressed the importance of establishing a National Early Warning and Response Centre in each ECOWAS Member State to face the increasing threats on human security in the region.[Attachment]

The creation of the National Early Warning and Response Centres is in line with the Decision of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in 2015, to enhance the capacity of each Member State to better address the major risks, threats and vulnerabilities affecting their countries.

Disclaimer

ECOWAS - Economic Community of West African States published this content on 21 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2020 17:30:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:31pECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : to establish National Early Warning and Response Centre in Ghana
PU
01:01pEXCLUSIVE : Agitating bondholders press Argentina to step up efforts
RE
12:39pLatest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world
RE
12:20pGermany prepares 150 billion euro emergency budget in coronavirus package
RE
12:16pBest Buy withdraws fiscal 2021 financial guidance
RE
11:48aUK's John Lewis to close stores from Monday due to coronavirus
RE
11:01aDEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES OF NIGERIA : DPR warns LPG plants in A'Ibom to observe standards
PU
10:50aFinance minister says Germany preparing 150 billion euro supplementary budget
RE
09:15aVOLKSWAGEN TO SHUT SOME FACTORIES FOR MORE THAN TWO WEEKS : Ceo
RE
08:47aEmirates suspends France, Germany, Nigeria and some U.S. flights
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen tests ventilator output as carmakers join coronavirus fight
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : UK government plans to buy into a..
3COPPER : China steel, copper inventories dip as demand recovers from virus
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon raises overtime pay for warehouse workers
5ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION : High Risk Lenders Have Been Hit Hard by Coronavirus Market Turmoil

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group