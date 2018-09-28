Log in
ECS ICT Bhd : Others

09/28/2018

ECS ICT Berhad ('ECSB' or the 'Company')
(1) Proposed Change of Name of the Company;
(2) Proposed New Shareholders' Mandate for Recurrent Related Party Transactions of a Revenue and/or Trading Nature ('Proposed Shareholders' Mandate'); and
(3) Proposed Authority for the Company to purchase its own shares of up to 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company ('Proposed Share Buy-Back Authority')
(Collectively referred to as the 'Proposals')

Disclaimer

ECS ICT Bhd published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 02:36:08 UTC
