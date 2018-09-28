ECS ICT Bhd : Others

ECS ICT Berhad ('ECSB' or the 'Company')

(1) Proposed Change of Name of the Company;

(2) Proposed New Shareholders' Mandate for Recurrent Related Party Transactions of a Revenue and/or Trading Nature ('Proposed Shareholders' Mandate'); and

(3) Proposed Authority for the Company to purchase its own shares of up to 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company ('Proposed Share Buy-Back Authority')

(Collectively referred to as the 'Proposals')