ECS Learning Systems : PREPWORKS Wins Four EDDIE Awards from ComputED

ECS
Learning Systems, the leading Integrated Standards Prep™ company and
developer of STAAR MASTER®, announced today that PREPWORKS®, its
new line of test prep solutions, won four EDDIE
awards from ComputED
Gazette. For 2018, ECS Learning Systems’ PREPWORKS won an
EDDIE for each of its Algebra, Geometry, and Civics programs, as well as
one in College/Career readiness for its ACT and SAT courses.
“As the most awarded line of test prep solutions, ECS Learning Systems
through PREPWORKS is providing innovative blended learning options to
students across the United States,” said David Cumberbatch, CEO of ECS
Learning Systems. “We are excited to continue the legacy PREPWORKS
started with its first award in 2013 and with more than 43 national
education technology awards
for its industry-leading solutions in College and Career Readiness (for
its ACT and SAT solutions), Algebra 1 (new for 2018), Geometry, and
Civics.”
ComputED
is one of the premier computer education resources in California
sponsoring The Best Educational Software Awards (BESSIES) in the spring,
and the Education Software Review Awards (EDDIES) in the summer. As part
of the EDDIE awards, ComputED reviewed the ECS Learning Systems
PREPWORKS College
and Career Readiness SAT Adaptive Course in depth and commented:
“The SATs are, arguably, the most important test a young person will
ever take. It determines which college he/she can attend, whether
scholarships and grants are available, and so much more. Preparing for
the tests is paramount! But how to go about that?
PREPWORKS has the answer: PREPWORKS College & Career Readiness SAT
Adaptive Course. First and foremost, it is an elegant program with clear
graphics and a simple, user-friendly interface. Designed to adapt to
individual users in real time based on performance in each lesson area,
it is incredibly thorough and rich in practice and instruction. The SAT
Adaptive Course offers thousands of HD video lessons and practice
questions with detailed explanations, three SAT practice tests, a
library of thousands of core knowledge videos, access to a live
instructor, and, if a student doesn't gain at least 200 points,
PREPWORKS will refund the fee (although the average point gain is 300
points).
While there's nothing flashy about the SAT Adaptive Course, it is a very
well-rounded, comprehensive tool from which most students will benefit,
and we highly recommend this 2018 EDDIES College/Career Readiness
Website winner.”
ECS Learning Systems pioneered the concept of Integrated Test Prep and
is now introducing the concept of Age-Appropriate Blended Learning™
for elementary, middle, and high schools. These comprehensive offerings
will use a unique mix of digital and paper-based instructional material
for each grade level to maximize effectiveness. Through its brands, STAAR
MASTER®, TESTSMART®,
NOVEL
UNITS® and PREPWORKS®,
ECS Learning offers a diverse portfolio of supplementary education
products. ECS Learning Systems announced
the acquisition of PREPWORKS in May 2018.
PREPWORKS
Student Work Texts for Math and Reading in grades 3 through 8 were
recently introduced and are available in a Florida edition, 100% aligned
to Florida Standards Assessments. There are also California, National
(Common Core aligned), and Texas (under the STAAR MASTER brand)
editions. The Student Work Texts are rigorously developed to help
students and teachers meet and exceed state standards.
ECS Learning Systems offers STAAR MASTER in Texas for grades 1 through
8. In Texas and nationally, ECS Learning Systems offers PREPWORKS’ fully
digital adaptive learning solutions for Algebra 1, Geometry, Civics, US
History, Biology, PSAT, SAT, and ACT, for grades 7 to 12. ECS Learning
Systems plans to continue to add subjects to the PREPWORKS and STAAR
MASTER lines of learning solutions over the next few years and to
continue to develop its computer-adaptive Learning Positioning Systems ®
(LPS) platform to power its digital offerings.
For more information, visit www.ecslearn.com
