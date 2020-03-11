ECS Tuning Selects Zenoss for the Ultimate IT Infrastructure Tuneup

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoss Inc., the leader in intelligent application and service monitoring, today announced that ECS Tuning, a leading distributor of genuine aftermarket and performance parts for luxury European cars, has selected Zenoss Cloud to help prevent IT issues before they impact the company's expansive e-commerce business.

ECS Tuning selected Zenoss for its patented technology that builds a real-time model of the entire IT infrastructure and provides actionable, prescriptive insights by tracking dynamic interdependencies and predicting which service disruptions could occur before they ever happen.

"One of the Zenoss core values is 'Need for Speed,' which is perfectly aligned with ECS Tuning," said Andrew Kirch, principal systems architect at ECS Tuning. "We're both delivering the ultimate level of service to our customers, enabling them to go faster. I deployed Zenoss at a previous company, and I'm excited to be working with the Zenoss team and their community again."

Zenoss Cloud is the first SaaS-based intelligent IT monitoring platform that streams and normalizes all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. Zenoss Cloud leverages the most powerful machine learning and real-time analytics of streaming data to deliver full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, giving companies the ability to scale and adapt to the changing needs of their businesses.

"Zenoss is uniquely enabling customers to optimize infrastructure and application performance in the most complex IT environments," said Greg Stock, CEO at Zenoss. "We're extremely proud to be selected by ECS Tuning to upscale their infrastructure as they continue to serve their car enthusiasts."

About ECS Tuning

ECS Tuning is a worldwide leader in the German automotive parts and accessories industry. ECS is driven by an energetic culture of automotive passion, a relentless focus on customers, and a constant determination to succeed. ECS has grown double digits over the past few years through organic growth and through acquisitions of two additional companies: Pelican Parts and Rennline. We are a family of 4 market-leading websites, including Turner Motorsport, all serving the needs of customers in the German automotive niche. For more information at ECS Tuning, please visit https://www.ecstuning.com/.

About Zenoss

Zenoss works with the world's largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Intelligent Application and Service Monitoring, Q2 2019 and is recognized in the 2019 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms. For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com.

Zenoss Media Contact

Jill Ford

pr@zenoss.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ecs-tuning-selects-zenoss-for-the-ultimate-it-infrastructure-tuneup-301021262.html

SOURCE Zenoss Inc.