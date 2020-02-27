ECSI Employers´ Confederation of Service I : Confidence in Finnish Industries rather Stable

Log in
Confidence in Finnish Industries rather Stable

02/27/2020 | 03:27am EST
Confidence in Finnish Industries rather Stable
27.2.2020, 8:00
In February, the manufacturing confidence indicator increased five points from January. Confidence was -3 in Febuary (-8 in January). The long-term average is +1.

The construction confidence indicator scored +1 in February, which is the same figure as in January. The indicator is above its long-term average which is -6.

The service sector confidence indicator scored +6 points in January, which is three point less than revised figure in January. Confidence is moving away from the long-term average (+14).

The retail trade confidence lost four points in Febuary. The latest standing is -7, which is below the long-term average (-1).

Further information
Sami Pakarinen
Chief Economic Policy Advisor
Economic Policy
+358 9 4202 3342
+358 50 343 4337

Assistant: Tarja Heinonen

ECSI - Employers´ Confederation of Service Industries published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 08:17:02 UTC
