ECSI Employers´ Confederation of Service I : Confidence in Finnish Industries rather Stable

Confidence in Finnish Industries rather Stable
In February, the manufacturing confidence indicator increased five points from January. Confidence was -3 in Febuary (-8 in January). The long-term average is +1.
The construction confidence indicator scored +1 in February, which is the same figure as in January. The indicator is above its long-term average which is -6.
The service sector confidence indicator scored +6 points in January, which is three point less than revised figure in January. Confidence is moving away from the long-term average (+14).
The retail trade confidence lost four points in Febuary. The latest standing is -7, which is below the long-term average (-1).
Further information
Sami Pakarinen
Chief Economic Policy Advisor
Economic Policy
+358 9 4202 3342
+358 50 343 4337
