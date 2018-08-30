Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ECU Report Highlights Role of Employment, Unions in Americans’ Well-Being

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

The effects of unemployment run much deeper than money, affecting Americans’ outlook on the future

Survey findings include:

  • 42 percent of employed Americans believe they will live longer than their parents, compared to 27 percent among the unemployed.
  • 41 percent of employed Americans report feeling isolated, compared to 68 percent among the unemployed.
  • Only 15 percent of unemployed Americans report being satisfied with their lives, compared to 35 percent of employed Americans.
  • 67 percent of Americans living in union households own their homes, compared to 52 percent in non-union households.

Data from the Life, Liberty, and Happiness survey conducted by East Carolina University’s Center for Survey Research has confirmed, as we approach the Labor Day weekend, that employment plays a key role in Americans’ perceptions of personal well-being.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005711/en/

Dr. Peter Francia, director of the ECU Center for Survey Research, which has published a new report ...

Dr. Peter Francia, director of the ECU Center for Survey Research, which has published a new report on employment, unions and the well-being of Americans. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The effects of unemployment run much deeper than money, affecting Americans’ outlook on the future, social connectedness and relationships with others, and sense of self-worth, confidence and satisfaction with life,” said Dr. Peter Francia, director of the ECU Center for Survey Research. “The nation’s current and near-historic low unemployment rate is, therefore, not only good news for the economy, but also for the personal well-being of millions of Americans.”

The ECU Life, Liberty and Happiness Project is a nationwide survey of more than 1,100 Americans conducted in May and June by the Center for Survey Research at ECU using mail, internet and phone surveys to reach adults across the country. Results are weighted to be representative of the U.S. population.

The project’s purpose is to highlight shared experiences among Americans as well as identify differences.

The new report shows:

  • The employed are significantly more likely than the unemployed to be optimistic about future life expectancy and the value of hard work.
  • The unemployed are significantly more likely than the employed and others to lack companionship, to feel left out and to feel isolated from others.
  • The employed are significantly more likely than the unemployed to express satisfaction with their lives and to answer that they are able to cope with their problems.
  • The unemployed are also more likely than the employed and others to be depressed, pessimistic about the future, and to score lower on other items related to personal well-being.
  • Americans living in union households are more likely to report owning their homes than other Americans.
  • Housing affordability is less likely to be a challenge for Americans living in union households than other Americans.
  • Americans who live in union households are more satisfied with their financial situation than other Americans.

The survey report is available at http://news.ecu.edu/2018/08/30/labor-and-life/.

The initial report on the Life, Liberty, and Happiness survey, released in July, showed that a majority of Americans are satisfied with their lives, that only 23 percent trust the media, and that 1 in 10 adults live in a home with unsecured and loaded firearms. That report is available at https://news.ecu.edu/2018/06/29/life-liberty-and-happiness/.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:34pAsia Pacific Folding Carton Market 2013-2017 and Forecast to 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:34pAMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY : Announces Real Men Wear Pink Campaign
BU
08:33p"Gene Therapy For Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis And Other Spinal Cord Disorders" in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20180230490)
AQ
08:33p71% of Florida Voters Support Amendment 3 Voter Control of Gambling Amendment unites Floridians
BU
08:32pResearchers Submit Patent Application, "Fuel Injection Valve", for Approval (USPTO 20180230953)
AQ
08:32pGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Investigators from GlaxoSmithKline plc Have Reported New Data on Therapeutics Research (A Single-Dose, Crossover-Design Bioequivalence Study...
AQ
08:32pApple expected to unveil new iPhone models on September 12
RE
08:31p"Microalgal-Flour-Based Vegetable Fat And Its Use In Breadmaking And Patisserie" in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20180228188)
AQ
08:31pAT&T Invests More Than $130 Million Over 3-Year Period to Boost Local Networks in the Knoxville Area
AQ
08:31pKIA MOTORS : Patent Application Titled "Brake Caliper Assembly" Published Online (USPTO 20180231076)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
3SOY : Chinese soy buyers leave U.S. exporters show empty handed
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses
5ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Trump Hammers Google Again, but Signals Against Regulation

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.