Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ECU Research Shows Fewer Males Born in U.S. During Periods of Stress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 02:00pm EDT

It is a common understanding in scientific research that the male species, in general, are frailer and experience higher rates of mortality across their lifespans than females. Now, there is evidence that among humans the frail male also extends in utero.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190624005464/en/

Percentage of male births from 1918-1939 presented as a line graph with eras labeled: Spanish Flu, Roaring ’20s and Great Depression. (Chart provided by ECU)

Percentage of male births from 1918-1939 presented as a line graph with eras labeled: Spanish Flu, Roaring ’20s and Great Depression. (Chart provided by ECU)

Dr. Ryan Schacht, assistant professor of anthropology at East Carolina University, in new research being published by Nature Scientific Reports, has identified that fewer male babies are born in the United States during periods of environmental and ecological stress. This pattern is referred to as male-biased fetal attrition or male-biased fetal loss.

“One way you look at this is sex ratios at birth; ratio of males to females. If the sex ratio is high, that means more boys than girls are being born, and if it’s low, then you see more girls than boys,” Schacht said.

The average sex ratio across human cultures is about 1.05, so for every 100 girls born there are 105 boys. Rarely does it ever get below 1, or the 100 to 100 mark.

“We as humans produce more boys than girls,” Schacht said. “Some people make an argument that this is an evolutionary way to calibrate and account for higher male mortality – you have to produce more of these frailer things because you are going to lose more of them.”

Schacht and his colleagues, Drs. Douglas Tharp and Ken R. Smith from the University of Utah, analyzed more than 100,000 births over a 21-year period gathered through the Utah Population Database, a database of genealogical records, family history and U.S. Census data that spans more than two centuries and 9 million people.

They examined sex ratios at birth during the 1918-1939 time frame, which includes three important eras in the U.S. – the Spanish Flu (1918-20), the Roaring ’20s (1925-29) and the Great Depression (1932-36). They found that fewer sons were born during the Spanish Flu and Great Depression, and more males were born during the Roaring ’20s, with no discernable trend emerging during the other years.

“Quite clearly what we find is that during bad times, we see many fewer boys being born than during the good times,” Schacht said. “During the Roaring ’20s, this is where we are seeing big spikes – 117 boys born for every 100 girls.”

According to Schacht, the era of the Spanish Flu was one of “extreme general stress coupled with a world-wide hysteria that was experienced by all members of the population relatively equally.”

“In Utah, nearly 20% of the population was afflicted by the flu, and of those, approximately 5% died,” he said. “Accordingly, mothers were unable to buffer sons from elevated fetal mortality.”

During the Great Depression, there was a time of prolonged nutritional and economic stress. Results show that during both of these eras approximately 102 boys were born for every 100 girls.

However, mortality rates went down in the ’20s, in part, due to better sanitation, healthcare and infrastructure development as well as a better economic period overall for most Americans.

According to the research, reduced access to health care, economic hardship and poorer quality environments all may contribute to the higher numbers of male-biased fetal attrition.

Schacht said these findings have important implications for public health policy as it relates to understanding fetal health and mortality risk, and also raises concerns surrounding social justice issues.

To read Schacht’s manuscript, “Sex ratios at birth vary with environmental harshness but not maternal condition,” visit https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-019-45316-7.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:02pYEXT : What's New in Voice and Visual Search?
PU
03:01pWP ENGINE : to Acquire Flywheel
BU
03:01pWEBCO INDUSTRIES, INC. : Announces Appointment of Catherine Wilcox to Board
BU
03:00pMORPHOSYS : Appoints Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., as New Chief Executive Officer
EQ
02:59pEROS CLASS ACTION DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Eros International PLC - EROS
PR
02:59pAMMO : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
02:57pKGHM POLSKA MIEDZ : Decision on the bonds issue and terms of the Polish issue of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A.'s bonds
PU
02:57pSTANDARD CHARTERED BANK GHANA : Commodity Exchange sign MoU
AQ
02:57pCATALENT : Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2027
BU
02:56pCHINA YOUZAN : Short Selling Turnover (GEM) up to morning close
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Daimler slumps as diesel costs wipe out profit growth
2FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : confirms Huawei mail ban as new 'mistake' reignites Chinese ire
3Oil prices slip on demand fears, Mideast tensions ease
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Bitcoin trades above $11,000, after 10% weekend jump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About