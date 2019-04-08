ECi Announces Making Tax Digital for VAT-Compatible Software for Horizon and Progress Users

ECi Software Solutions, a leader
in cloud-based business management solutions, today announced its
new Making Tax Digital (MTD) portal for submitting VAT returns through
the company’s Horizon® office
supplies software and Progress® business
management software. This new portal and ECi’s MTD software
compatibility – which have been recognized by Her Majesty’s Revenue and
Customs (HMRC) – will enable all ECi U.K. customers to more easily
comply with the government’s Making Tax Digital for VAT initiative.
The Making Tax Digital for VAT initiative – which was first introduced
in September 2017 – went into effect April 1, 2019. It requires that all
businesses with a turnover above the VAT threshold of £85,000 keep
digital records for VAT purposes only and provide their VAT return
information to HMRC through MTD functional compatible software. To make
this transition easier on customers, ECi has made their cloud software
MTD-compatible and created an online portal that will support legacy
customers with on-premise solutions. As a result, the company’s software
is now able to:
-
Keep records in a digital form as required by the regulations
-
Preserve digital records in a digital form as required by the
regulations
-
Create a VAT return from the digital records held in functional
compatible software and provide HMRC with this information digitally
-
Provide HMRC with VAT data on a voluntary basis
-
Receive information from HMRC via the API platform in relation to a
relevant entity’s compliance with obligations under the regulations
“ECi has been very proactive in sharing information with their customers
about the preparations for Making Tax Digital for VAT, which has given
us the confidence that we will be ready,” said Jackie Meachen, financial
controller at Heatons Office Solutions Limited – a Horizon customer.
“Making Tax Digital for VAT is an important U.K. government initiative
that has caused worry for a vast majority of our U.K. customer base,”
said Dan Noble, product manager, ECi. “However, according to a
recent study, applying digital solutions will enable small
businesses with ten or more employees to earn an annual productivity
gain of £18,000. That’s why we’ve ensured our software is MTD-compatible
and HMRC-recognized and will continue to update our offerings to help
customers keep pace with evolving regulations.”
About ECi
ECi Software Solutions provides industry-specific
business software solutions and services, focusing on cloud-based
technologies. For 30+ years, ECi has served small to medium-sized
manufacturing, wholesale/retail distribution, building and construction,
and field service organizations. Privately held, ECi is headquartered in
Fort Worth, Texas, USA, with offices throughout the U.S., Canada,
Mexico, England, the Netherlands, and Australia. For information, email info@ecisolutions.com,
visit www.ECiSolutions.com
or call (800) 959-3367.
