ECi Software Solutions Acquires Pacsoft

Addition of inventory management and point of sale software solutions to the LBM and Hardline division to vastly increase ECi’s footprint in Australia

ECi Software Solutions, a leader in cloud-based business management solutions, today announced it has acquired Pacsoft, a leading provider of inventory management and point of sale software solutions for hardware retail and trade businesses worldwide and with a significant presence in the Australian, New Zealand, and Pacific Islands markets. The Pacsoft team and product portfolio will join ECi’s LBM and Hardlines (LBMH) Division, led by John Maiuri.

For more than three decades, Pacsoft has provided powerful business management systems that help hardware retail and trade businesses reduce costs, improve efficiency and grow sales. The company’s in-store and mobile POS, accounting and inventory control and purchasing optimization solutions are used by more than 500 organizations worldwide, providing a set of features, options and reporting tools that deliver visibility into every aspect of business performance—in real time and from anywhere. This insight allows business executives to make critical decisions faster, aligning with ECi’s commitment to help customers both manage their businesses day to day and grow sustainably and profitably.

In addition to maximizing the collective market and software expertise of both teams to best support customer success, the acquisition also allows ECi to significantly enhance its footprint in Australia. To that end, ECi will continue to innovate, sell and support the Pacsoft suite of solutions, and its customer base will join nearly 4,000 businesses that already trust vertical-specific solutions from ECi’s LBMH Division to run their businesses.

“Pacsoft’s customers face many of the same challenges that ECi’s core customer base does, so we understand what they are up against and need to effectively grow their businesses,” said Ron Books, CEO of ECi. “By expanding the customer base, augmenting the product portfolio and extending our geographical footprint, we can bring additional value to all of the businesses we serve. Today marks the latest, but certainly not the last, opportunity for ECi to grow by seeking out innovative and valuable business solutions in the markets we serve.”

“From the earliest days of Pacsoft, we didn’t want to just provide the best software with the best support; we really wanted to redefine what it means to run a business by making it easier than ever,” said Andrew Darbyshire AM, executive chairman and CTO of Pacsoft. “We are constantly looking for ways to give our customers an edge, and joining the ECi family ensures they will have a competitive advantage. As part of ECi, Pacsoft will have the resources to continually deliver the most innovative business management solutions so our customers can continue to thrive.”

The acquisition closed on July 1, and terms were not disclosed. To learn more about ECi’s complete suite of solutions, visit www.ECiSolutions.com.

